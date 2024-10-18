 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_adams_241018.jpg
Adams won’t change Jets’ offensive line concerns
nbc_pft_chiefs49ers_241018.jpg
KC, Mahomes motivated as underdogs against SF
nbc_pft_lionsvikings_241018.jpg
Vikings look to sustain momentum against Lions

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_adams_241018.jpg
Adams won’t change Jets’ offensive line concerns
nbc_pft_chiefs49ers_241018.jpg
KC, Mahomes motivated as underdogs against SF
nbc_pft_lionsvikings_241018.jpg
Vikings look to sustain momentum against Lions

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mike Williams says he’s excited to team with Davante Adams, will play Sunday night

  
Published October 18, 2024 02:45 PM

Jets wide receiver Mike Williams says he’ll be good to go on Sunday despite missing two practices for personal reasons this week.

Williams was criticized publicly by quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the Jets’ loss on Monday night, and the Jets have explored trading him, but Williams said today that he’s not upset with Rodgers and ready to play.

“I came here for a reason, I’m here, so I’m excited for this weekend, finish preparation tomorrow, play Sunday night,” Williams said.

Williams appears to be the odd man out after the arrival of wide receiver Davante Adams, but he said he thinks he and Adams can play together and be part of one of the NFL’s best groups of receivers.

“It’s elite, probably one of the best rooms in the league. Excited to learn from Tae and everything he’s been through in this league, the receiver he’s been — probably been top two, top three in the league for a while, so excited to learn from him and pick his brain on some things,” Williams said.

Williams hasn’t done much in his first season with the Jets, catching just 10 passes for 145 yards. But he says he has more to do and will be ready to do it against the Steelers.