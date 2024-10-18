Mike Williams says he’s excited to team with Davante Adams, will play Sunday night

Jets wide receiver Mike Williams says he’ll be good to go on Sunday despite missing two practices for personal reasons this week.

Williams was criticized publicly by quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the Jets’ loss on Monday night, and the Jets have explored trading him, but Williams said today that he’s not upset with Rodgers and ready to play.

“I came here for a reason, I’m here, so I’m excited for this weekend, finish preparation tomorrow, play Sunday night,” Williams said.

Williams appears to be the odd man out after the arrival of wide receiver Davante Adams, but he said he thinks he and Adams can play together and be part of one of the NFL’s best groups of receivers.

“It’s elite, probably one of the best rooms in the league. Excited to learn from Tae and everything he’s been through in this league, the receiver he’s been — probably been top two, top three in the league for a while, so excited to learn from him and pick his brain on some things,” Williams said.

Williams hasn’t done much in his first season with the Jets, catching just 10 passes for 145 yards. But he says he has more to do and will be ready to do it against the Steelers.