Mike Williams to visit Jets, Steelers, Panthers this week

Free agent wide receiver Mike Williams will have plenty of visits with suitors this week.

Williams has scheduled meetings with the Jets, Steelers and Panthers, according to multiple reports.

The Jets are up first on Monday night, and it’s possible they could blow him away with an offer to try to get him to sign without making any more visits.

But more likely, Williams will hear what other teams have to say. That will include the Steelers and Panthers, and it may also include the Chargers, who cut Williams last week. The Chargers did that to clear $20 million in salary cap space, but that doesn’t preclude them bringing Williams back at a lower price.

An important question for every team hosting Williams will be how far along he is in rehabbing the torn ACL he suffered in Week Three last season. Teams will want to be sure he’s on pace to be ready to go for this season before signing him.

If he is healthy, the 29-year-old Williams can be a solid addition to any offense. He’s a two-time 1,000-yard receiver who averages 15.6 yards per catch over his career.