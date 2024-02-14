Mike Zimmer: This is where I wanted to be

Mike Zimmer is back.

After coaching under four head coaches in 13 years with the Cowboys, Zimmer has rejoined the organization under Mike McCarthy. The team introduced Zimmer as their new defensive coordinator on Wednesday.

“It feels outstanding,” Zimmer said, via video from the team. “I have two grandkids, twins, that my daughter has. I’m excited to be around them a little bit more. I’ve always loved Dallas. I’ve always loved the Cowboys. . . . Did I ever think I’d be back? I don’t know. I always kind of hoped I would be. When my time was off, I’d had some phone calls [about] going places. I wanted to be somewhere I knew people, and I trusted people. So, when this opportunity came up, I was excited because the relationship I had with Mike and even the conversations we’ve had since I’ve been here.”

Zimmer, 67, last coached in the NFL in 2021 in his final season as the Vikings’ head coach. He has not coached in Dallas since 2006.

McCarthy called Zimmer “an incredible fit for us.”

“I knew right away it was the right opportunity,” Zimmer said. “There was another club talking to me. This is where I wanted to come. Mike and I had some great conversations on the phone. We had some great conversations since I’ve been here. I’ve always been comfortable with Stephen and Jerry [Jones]. They’ve been outstanding to my family when I was here way back when. There was never a question of whether or I not I wanted to be here. Of the 32 teams, you probably couldn’t think of more than one I wanted to be at.”

Zimmer inherits a defense that finished fifth in total defense and fifth in points allowed. In his time as a defensive coordinator and a head coach, his defenses have finished in the top 10 in yards 10 times and in the top 10 in points 10 times.