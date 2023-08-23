Miles Sanders says he’ll be ready for Panthers’ Week 1 game vs. Falcons

Panthers running back Miles Sanders was back in full pads at practice on Tuesday after dealing with a groin injury, and afterward he said he has no doubt he’ll play in the regular-season opener against the Falcons.

“Absolutely. Absolutely,” Sanders said when asked if he’s going to play Week One.

Sanders said he wanted to push himself in practice and felt that he did so.

“Just really run around, get tired, work through the tired,” Sanders said. “It was hot. One of our hottest days yesterday. So, tried to just get my legs back.”

Sanders signed with the Panthers this offseason after a career-best year in Philadelphia last season, gaining 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns. Carolina would love to see him repeat that kind of production for a rebuilding offense with rookie quarterback Bryce Young.