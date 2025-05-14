Milton Williams: I don’t mind Mike Vrabel calling me out

The Patriots gave defensive tackle Milton Williams a huge contract in free agency, but that didn’t stop him from catching an earful from head coach Mike Vrabel at a voluntary workout this spring.

Williams shared the story at a Tuesday press conference in New England. Patriots players were doing sprints to a designated point on the field and back when Vrabel saw Williams easing up before reaching the finish line. Williams said that Vrabel told him “don’t let them catch you” and went on to say that he’s happy to get called on the carpet because he thinks it will benefit himself and the rest of the team.

“He wants me to go fast and empty the tank every rep,” Williams said, via Conor Ryan of Boston.com. “I like that. I don’t think I’m bigger than the next person. I don’t mind him calling me out. Calling me out is going to help the other guys. We have no excuses.”

Williams is going to play a bigger role for the Patriots than he was asked to play for the Eagles and Vrabel’s reaction to his practice effort is a reminder that the role goes beyond how many snaps he’ll be playing on a weekly basis.