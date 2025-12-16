Minkah Fitzpatrick week-to-week with calf injury

Dolphins safety Minkah Fitzpatrick may be able to return in the last three games of the season after suffering a calf injury during Monday night’s loss to the Steelers.

Head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters in his Tuesday press conference that Fitzpatrick’s injury does not appear to be season-ending.

“I would file that in the week-to-week category,” McDaniel said, via Travis Wingfield of the team’s website.

In his first season back with the Dolphins, Fitzpatrick has started all 14 games for Miami. He’s recorded 82 total tackles with four for loss, recorded six passes defensed with an interception, and tallied the first sack of his career.

The Dolphins will finish the season with games against the Bengals, Buccaneers, and Patriots.