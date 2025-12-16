 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_steelers_potiental_251216v2.jpg
Where must Steelers improve to make a run?
RoethlisbergerTomlin12-16.jpg
Roethlisberger clarifies comments about Tomlin
nbc_pft_steelers_future_251216.jpg
Can Steelers ‘catch fire’ ahead of playoffs?

Other PFT Content

USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_steelers_potiental_251216v2.jpg
Where must Steelers improve to make a run?
RoethlisbergerTomlin12-16.jpg
Roethlisberger clarifies comments about Tomlin
nbc_pft_steelers_future_251216.jpg
Can Steelers ‘catch fire’ ahead of playoffs?

Other PFT Content

USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Minkah Fitzpatrick week-to-week with calf injury

  
Published December 16, 2025 02:51 PM

Dolphins safety Minkah Fitzpatrick may be able to return in the last three games of the season after suffering a calf injury during Monday night’s loss to the Steelers.

Head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters in his Tuesday press conference that Fitzpatrick’s injury does not appear to be season-ending.

“I would file that in the week-to-week category,” McDaniel said, via Travis Wingfield of the team’s website.

In his first season back with the Dolphins, Fitzpatrick has started all 14 games for Miami. He’s recorded 82 total tackles with four for loss, recorded six passes defensed with an interception, and tallied the first sack of his career.

The Dolphins will finish the season with games against the Bengals, Buccaneers, and Patriots.