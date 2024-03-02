Missouri RB Cody Schrader injures hamstring running the 40-yard dash

Even though none of the workouts at the Scouting Combine come close to the intensity of football, injuries can still happen.

On Saturday, Missouri running back Cody Schrader found that out. Via ESPN.com, Schrader injured a hamstring while running the 40-yard dash.

He covered the distance in 4.61 seconds during his initial attempt. The injury happened on the second try.

Schrader had 1,627 rushing yards in 2023 for the Tigers. He gained 128 yards on the ground in Missouri’s 14-3 Cotton Bowl victory over Ohio State.

He’s regarded as a late-round pick. As we’ve seen time and again, even undrafted running backs can make an impact at the next level.