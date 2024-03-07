Mitch Trubisky: Signing with Bills was a no-brainer, felt like coming home

Mitchell Trubisky believes backing up Josh Allen in Buffalo is the perfect fit for him at this stage in his career.

Trubisky, who signed a two-year, $5.25 million contract with the Bills, said today in Buffalo that he knew soon after the Steelers cut him that Buffalo was the right next step.

“It felt like a no brainer,” Trubisky said. “It felt like coming home.”

Trubisky previously spent 2021 in Buffalo backing up Allen. He appeared only very briefly in six regular-season games and one playoff game. Joe Brady, who’s now the Bills’ offensive coordinator, wasn’t in Buffalo that year, but Trubisky said today that he and Brady have talked and that he feels comfortable in the offense.

The Bills will hope that Josh Allen stays healthy and they don’t have to turn to Trubisky, but he now appears set to be QB2 in Buffalo in 2024.