Mitchell Trubiskly listed as limited on Bills first injury report

  
Published September 4, 2024 04:18 PM

As the Bills begin their practice week for the season opener against the Cardinals, their backup quarterback is still dealing with an injury.

Buffalo listed Mitchell Trubisky as limited for Wednesday’s practice with a knee issue.

If Trubisky isn’t available, the Bills have former Dolphins backup Mike White on their practice squad to serve as the backup behind Josh Allen.

Defensive end Javon Solomon (oblique) was the only player who did not participate on Wednesday.

Receiver Curtis Samuel (toe), safety Cole Bishop (shoulder), and tight end Quintin Morris (shoulder) were all full participants in the day’s session and appear on track to play this weekend.