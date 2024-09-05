Mitchell Trubisky fully participates in practice Thursday

The outlook for Bills backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky being available for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals is looking better.

Trubisky missed the last stretch of summer work with a knee injury that cast doubt on his status for the season opener. Trubisky was able to practice on a limited basis on Wednesday, however, and he moved up to full practice on Thursday.

Former Dolphins and Jets quarterback Mike White is on the practice squad and would be called up if Trubisky can’t play.

Defensive end Javon Solomon (oblique) remained the only player out of practice for Buffalo. Safety Cole Bishop (shoulder), tight end Quintin Morris (shoulder), and wide receiver Curtis Samuel (toe) were full participants.