nbc_simms_patsatbengsv2_240905.jpg
Week 1 preview: Bengals vs. Patriots
nbc_simms_jagatdol_240905.jpg
Week 1 preview: Jaguars vs. Dolphins
nbc_simms_titatbears_240905.jpg
Week 1 preview: Titans vs. Bears

Other PFT Content

NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
Other PFT Content

Mitchell Trubisky fully participates in practice Thursday

  
Published September 5, 2024 03:51 PM

The outlook for Bills backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky being available for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals is looking better.

Trubisky missed the last stretch of summer work with a knee injury that cast doubt on his status for the season opener. Trubisky was able to practice on a limited basis on Wednesday, however, and he moved up to full practice on Thursday.

Former Dolphins and Jets quarterback Mike White is on the practice squad and would be called up if Trubisky can’t play.

Defensive end Javon Solomon (oblique) remained the only player out of practice for Buffalo. Safety Cole Bishop (shoulder), tight end Quintin Morris (shoulder), and wide receiver Curtis Samuel (toe) were full participants.