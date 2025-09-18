Monday night doubleheader averages 13.5 million viewers

Monday night’s non-overlapping doubleheader delivered.

Via Austin Karp of Sports Business Journal, the Buccaneers-Texans and Chargers-Raiders games averaged 13.5 million viewers. That’s the best overall performance of a Monday night doubleheader, regardless of format, since 2015.

The early game from Houston, which was televised by ESPN and ABC, averaged 17.4 million. It’s the highest number for a Week 2 Monday night game since 2008 (Eagles-Cowboys).

The late game, shown only on ESPN, averaged 9.7 million.

Week 4 ends with a simultaneous doubleheader, with Jets-Dolphins kicking off at 7:15 p.m. ET, and Bengals-Broncos starting one hour later. Another overlapping doubleheader happens two weeks later, with Bills-Falcons and Bears-Commanders.

Week 7 ends with another 7:00 p.m. ET/10:00 p.m. ET true doubleheader; the Buccaneers and Lions play in the early window and Texans-Seahawks follows.