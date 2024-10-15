Monday Night Football: Aaron Rodgers throws Hail Mary TD to cut Bills’ lead to 20-17 at half

Aaron Rodgers did what Aaron Rodgers has done three other times. He threw a Hail Mary touchdown. Allen Lazard caught the 52-yard pass in the end zone with Taylor Rapp, Taron Johnson and Damar Hamlin surrounding him as he high-pointed the ball on the final play of the first half Monday night.

The miracle throw and catch cut the Bills’ lead to 20-17 at halftime.

The Bills otherwise dominated the first half, gaining 217 yards, as Josh Allen contributed three total touchdowns .

Allen went 10-of-12 for 112 yards and two touchdowns, both on third-down throws. Mack Hollins caught an 8-yard touchdown and Dawson Knox a 12-yarder. Allen also had a 1-yard touchdown run.

The Bills did not miss starting running back James Cook in the first half, running for 110 yards on 19 carries. Ray Davis ran for 66 yards on 11 carries and caught two passes for 50 yards, and Ty Johnson ran for 34 yards on four carries.

The big play at the end of the half gave the Jets 225 yards at halftime, and they looked like a different offense with Todd Downing calling the plays.

Rodgers was 13-of-17 for 192 yards and two touchdowns. He had a 5-yard touchdown throw to Garrett Wilson, who made six catches for 68 yards.

Breece Hall has eight carries for 40 yards.