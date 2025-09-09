Monday Night Football: Bears lead Vikings 10-6 at halftime

There was little about the first half of Monday Night Football that was pretty, but it is close.

The Bears lead the Vikings 10-6 at halftime despite playing what felt like a dominating half.

The Bears went for it on fourth-and-3 from the Minnesota 24 in the second quarter, and Caleb Williams’ pass was incomplete. They faced a fourth-and-2 at the Minnesota 24 with 28 seconds left and opted for the Cairo Santos field goal.

The only touchdown of the game came on the Bears’ first possession — their first opening-possession touchdown since 2023 — on a 9-yard run by Williams on third down.

Williams has four scrambles for a team-leading 32 yards, and he is 13-of-16 passing for 112 yards. DJ Moore has two catches for 35 yards.

The Vikings had only 52 yards before J.J. McCarthy threw a 28-yard pass to Jalen Nailor to set up Will Reichard’s career-best 59-yard field goal with 6 seconds left in the half. Reichard’s kick also tied a Soldier Field record.

Reichard made a 31-yarder earlier in the game.

The Vikings are 0-for-5 on third down and have four first downs and 80 yards. They had three-and-outs on four of six possessions.

McCarthy is 5-of-8 for 48 yards and has taken two sacks. Justin Jefferson has one catch for 4 yards and one rush for 4 yards.

The Bears have 172 yards but four false starts and are 3-of-7 on third down.