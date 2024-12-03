Monday Night Football: Broncos lead Browns 21-17 after defensive score

The Browns could have the lead. They don’t.

They trail the Broncos 21-17 at halftime.

Dustin Hopkins missed a 47-yard field goal on the Browns’ first drive, his ninth missed kick this season. Yet, the Browns still had a chance to take a lead into the locker room.

They were driving, with a first down at the Denver 29 inside of two minutes, when Jameis Winston tried to hit tight end Jordan Akins. Instead, Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto stepped in front of the pass and returned it for a 71-yard touchdown with 1:38 left in the half.

Winston and the Browns did answer before the half, responding with an 11-play, 70-yard drive in 1:25. Winston hit David Njoku for a 4-yard touchdown pass with 13 seconds left.

The Browns outgained the Broncos 298 to 141 in the first half, and they get the ball to start the second half.

Running back Javonte Williams scored the Broncos’ first touchdown on a 2-yard run that ended a 12-play, 63-yard drive. Fullback Michael Burton scored only his second career rushing touchdown and his first since 2012 with a 1-yard run with 4:03 remaining in the half. It completed a six-play, 67-yard drive.

Broncos rookie Bo Nix is 9-of-18 for 110 yards and an interception. Courtland Sutton has three catches for 43 yards.

Browns receiver Jerry Jeudy, who was traded from Denver, is having a game. He has five catches for 97 yards already. Elijah Moore has five receptions for 79 yards, and Njoku has two touchdowns. His first score came on an 8-yard throw from Winston.

Winston is 18-of-31 for 245 yards with two touchdowns and the pick-six.

Running back Jerome Ford has run for 39 yards on six carries.