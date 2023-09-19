Monday Night Football: Browns lose Nick Chubb, trail Steelers 16-14 at halftime

The football in the first half at Acrisure Stadium was bad. The injury to Nick Chubb was worse.

The Steelers lead 16-14 in a game marred by the gruesome left knee injury to the Browns running back.

Chubb was carted off with 14:14 remaining in the first half after smashing his knee into the side of Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. It is the same knee that Chubb underwent reconstructive surgery on in 2015 when he tore his MCL, PCL, and LCL in a game against the University of Tennessee while playing for Georgia.

The teams have combined for four turnovers, nine penalties, six punts and a missed field goal.

The Steelers scored on the first play from scrimmage on a 30-yard interception return by linebacker Alex Highsmith on a Deshaun Watson pass intended for Harrison Bryant.

The Browns took their first lead on the play after Chubb left the game. Jerome Ford, Chubb’s replacement, caught a 3-yard pass from Watson and ran in the 2-point conversion for an 11-7 advantage.

The Steelers had only 70 yards of offense before George Pickens caught a pass from Kenny Pickett in stride and ran 71 yards to the end zone with 6:05 remaining in the half for a 16-11 lead.

Browns kicker Dustin Hopkins, who earlier missed a 43-yard field goal wide left, made a 55-yard kick with 22 seconds remaining in the second quarter to cut the Steelers’ lead to two points.

Pickett is 10-of-19 for 151 yards with a touchdown and an interception, and Watson has completed 10 of 21 passes for 102 yards with a touchdown and the pick-six.

The Browns have 163 yards to 152 for the Steelers, who rushed for only 1 yard. Najee Harris has six rushes for 4 yards.