Monday Night Football: Cardinals lead Chargers 7-6 at halftime

The Cardinals had not done much of anything, except recover two fumbles, before finally putting together a 10-play, 79-yard drive. Kyler Murray found Greg Dortch for a 10-yard touchdown, the only touchdown of the half, which came with 5:40 remaining in the second quarter.

The Cardinals lead 7-6 at halftime.

Murray is 9-of-16 passes for 74 yards with a touchdown and an interception and a 63.0 passer rating. His pick was a batted ball that Teair Tart ran back before James Conner knocked it out of Tart’s hand and Michael Wilson recovered. The Cardinals lost 31 yards but kept the ball on a change of possession.

Six plays after the Cardinals punted, Chargers receiver Jalen Reagor was going into the end zone for a 44-yard touchdown when Starling Thomas V forced a fumble. Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson recovered the fumble in the end zone.

Justin Herbert has completed 13 of 18 passes for 172 yards, with Will Dissly catching six for 59 and Joshua Palmer two for 41.

Cameron Dicker has field goals of 59 and 50 yards, with the last coming on the final play of the half.

The Cardinals lost cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (neck) in the first half, and he is questionable to return.