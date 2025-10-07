Monday Night Football: Chiefs lead Jaguars 14-7 at halftime

The Chiefs lead the Jaguars 14-7 at halftime in an entertaining Monday Night Football game.

Jacksonville didn’t score until 2:38 was left in the half when Trevor Lawrence threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Parker Washington. It completed a 13-play, 70-yard drive.

The Jaguars had a turnover on fourth-and-goal from the 1 on their other scoring opportunity, with Lawrence getting the ball knocked loose as he tried to reach it over the plane. Nick Bolton knocked it away, and George Karlaftis recovered at the 3. Replay upheld the call on the field.

The Chiefs then drove 97 yards in five plays, with Mahomes scoring on a 9-yard run for a 14-0 lead.

Mahomes also had a 2-yard touchdown throw to Travis Kelce, who has set the team record for all-purpose yards with 12,357. He passed Dante Hall (12,356).

Officials threw a flag for offensive pass interference on the touchdown throw as JuJu Smith-Schuster took out cornerback Jourdan Lewis and safety Eric Murray. The flag, though, was picked up as officials ruled Smith-Schuster was within 1 yard of the line of scrimmage.

The Chiefs have outgained the Jaguars 236 to 162.

Mahomes has completed 14 of 17 passes for 164 yards and a touchdown. Tyquan Thornton has caught three passes for 90 yards, and Kareem Hunt has two carries for 34 yards.

Lawrence is 9-of-13 for 107 yards and has run for 34 yards on six carries. Brian Thomas has three catches for 47 yards.

The Chiefs receive the second-half kickoff.