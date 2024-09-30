Monday Night Football: Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert, Titans DT Jeffery Simmons officially inactive

The Dolphins officially will not have running back Raheem Mostert, who injured his chest in the season opener. It will be his third missed game after playing only 31 snaps against the Jaguars in Week 1.

Mostert was questionable to return after limited practices all week.

The Dolphins also won’t have linebacker David Long (hamstring). He, too, is inactive after being given a doubtful designation. Long did not practice all week.

They join quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion), left tackle Terron Armstead (concussion) and cornerback Kendall Fuller (concussion) on the sideline. Tagovailoa is on injured reserve.

The Dolphins’ inactives besides Armstead, Long, Mostert and Fuller are linebacker Mohamed Kmara and quarterback Skylar Thompson. Thompson is the emergency third quarterback.

The Titans won’t have defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, who was doubtful with an elbow injury after not practicing all week. Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, who was questionable, will play.

The Titans’ other inactives besides Simmons are defensive back Julius Wood, linebacker James Williams, offensive tackle Jaelyn Duncan, tight end David Martin-Robinson, tight end Thomas Odukoya and outside linebacker Ali Gaye.