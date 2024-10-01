Monday Night Football: Jared Goff throws two TDs, catches one in 42-29 win over Seahawks

Jared Goff had a night, leading the Lions to a 42-29 win over the Seahawks in a track meet at Ford Field.

The Lions quarterback went 18-for-18 for 292 yards and two touchdowns, with his scoring tosses covering 70 yards to Jameson Williams and 8 yards to Amon-Ra St. Brown. But that wasn’t even his highlight: He caught a 7-yard touchdown pass from St. Brown on a trick play as the Lions pulled out all the stops.

Both teams now are 3-1.

The Seahawks outgained the Lions 516 to 389, but it wasn’t their night. They had three big calls go against them.

Geno Smith threw a pass to DK Metcalf in the end zone on a two-point try. Metcalf caught it, but officials ruled it incomplete. Cornerback Carlton Davis was called for pass interference, giving Seattle another chance. Replays, though, showed Metcalf got his knee down in bounds, so it should have been ruled a successful try. The replay booth didn’t review it, and the Seahawks’ second attempt fell incomplete.

With 9:18 left, and the Seahawks trailing by eight, Seattle went for it on fourth-and-three from the Detroit 39. Smith completed an 8-yard pass to Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Tyler Lockett, though, was called for offensive pass interference, and the Seahawks punted.

The final dagger came with 2:45 remaining when Lions safety Brandon Joseph interfered with Metcalf in the end zone. The ball should have been placed on the 1, and instead, no flag was thrown. The Seahawks got to the Detroit 3 before turning it over on downs.

The Seahawks did get a safety on Goff with Dre’Mont Jones sacking him in the end zone with 2:01 left in a questionable decision by the Lions to throw.

But Smith threw an interception in the end zone with 1:00 left as Kerby Joseph ended any hope of a Seahawks comeback.

Detroit had 12 penalties for 101 yards, including nine by the defense. Terrion Arnold had three penalties Monday night and has eight for the season and Davis committed three, while covering Metcalf most of the night.

Davis, though, also returned a Metcalf fumble 49 yards to the Seattle 14 in the first half to set up a touchdown. The Lions, who had five touchdowns on 13 red zone possessions in the first three games, scored five touchdowns on five red zone possessions Monday.

Jahmyr Gibbs rushed for 78 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries, and David Montgomery had 12 carries for 40 yards and a touchdown and a 40-yard reception.

Smith finished his night 38-of-56 for 395 yards with a touchdown and an interception, with Metcalf catching seven for 104. Kenneth Walker ran for 80 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries.

The Seahawks trailed 21-7 at halftime but couldn’t make up lost ground in the second half.