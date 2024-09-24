Monday Night Football: Jayden Daniels leads Commanders to 21-13 halftime lead

Jayden Daniels is a primetime player.

The rookie quarterback led the Commanders on three touchdown drives on their three first three possessions, with Washington taking a 21-13 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Daniels is 7-of-8 for 139 yards and has a 4-yard touchdown run. One of his passes went for 55 yards to Terry McLaurin and another of 30 yards to Luke McCaffrey.

Austin Ekeler had a 24-yard touchdown run and Brian Robinson a 1-yard touchdown run.

The difference has been the Bengals’ inability to score touchdowns. Despite 236 yards, Cincinnati has only one touchdown. Ja’Marr Chase had a 41-yard touchdown catch on the Bengals’ first drive.

The Bengals’ other three drives ended at the Washington 30, 9 and 13, with Evan McPherson missing a 48-yard field goal try and making attempts of 28 and 31.

Joe Burrow is 14-of-19 for 157 yards and a touchdown, with Chase catching four for 80 yards and the score. Zack Moss has eight carries for 47 yards and Chase Brown five for 34.

The Bengals lost right tackle Trent Brown to a right knee injury. He left on a cart, and the team announced he will not return.