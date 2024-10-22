 Skip navigation
Monday Night Football: Lamar Jackson throws five TDs as Ravens beat Bucs 41-31

  
Published October 21, 2024 11:27 PM

Lamar Jackson tied his career high, throwing five touchdown passes to lead the Ravens to a 41-31 victory over the Bucs.

The Ravens trailed 10-0 before reeling off 34 consecutive points, scoring on six possessions in a row. It wasn’t as close as the score might indicate as Baltimore led 41-18 with 6:32 left before back-to-back Bucs touchdowns after an onside kick recovery.

Baltimore moves to 5-2, while the Bucs fall to 4-3.

Jackson completed 17 of 22 passes for 281 yards, with touchdown throws of 9 yards and 4 yards to Mark Andrews, 18 yards to Justice Hill, 49 yards to Rashod Bateman and 13 yards to Derrick Henry. Jackson also ran for 52 yards on nine carries.

Henry, who had only 23 yards on four carries in the first half, finished with 169 rushing yards on 15 carries.

Bateman caught four passes for 121 yards.

Andrews, who caught four passes for 41 yards, broke the franchise record with his 42nd and then 43rd career touchdown receptions.

The Ravens outgained the Bucs only 508 to 481 as Tampa Bay stat-padded in garbage time.

Baker Mayfield began the night 11-of-13 for 133 yards and a touchdown, a 25-yarder to Mike Evans that was the receiver’s 100th career touchdown catch. Mayfield finished 31-of-45 for 370 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions, both by cornerback Marlon Humphrey before he left with a knee injury.

The Bucs lost Evans on their third possession when he dropped a touchdown pass, while aggravating his hamstring. Their other star receiver, Chris Godwin, went out with a serious lower leg injury with 41 seconds left.

Cade Otton caught eight passes for 100 yards, while Rachaad White had 10 carries for 40 yards and catching six passes for 71 yards and two touchdowns.