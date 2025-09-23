Monday Night Football: Lions run over Ravens 38-30

There might have been questions about the Lions after a Week 1 loss at Green Bay. Detroit, which had its coaching staff raided in the offseason, answered with back-to-back impressive wins.

After blowing out Ben Johnson and his Bears in Week 2, the Lions took it to the Ravens on Monday night with a 38-30 triumph. The Lions are 2-1, while the Ravens fell to 1-2.

Detroit sacked Lamar Jackson seven times, forced Derrick Henry to fumble for the third time this season, had two touchdown drives of 95-plus yards and went 3-for-3 on fourth down. The Lions threw in a couple of successful trick plays for good measure.

In one of the most entertaining games of the young season, the Lions outgained the Ravens 426 to 318.

The Lions scored on drives of 98 and 96 yards. The Ravens, who were missing Pro Bowl defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike, had not allowed a drive of 95 yards or more since 2001.

Jahmyr Gibbs scored on runs of 1 and 4 yards, and David Montgomery had touchdown runs of 1 and 31. The Lions ran for 224 yards on 38 carries, with Gibbs going for 67 yards on 22 carries and Montgomery picking up 151 on 12 totes.

The Lions faced a fourth-and-2 at their own 49 with 1:56 left, and Jared Goff hit Amon-Ra St. Brown for 20 yards. Montgomery scored on the next play with 1:42 left to ice it, though the Ravens tacked on a touchdown with 29 seconds left.

Lions tight end Sam LaPorta recovered the onside kick.

Goff was 20-of-28 for 202 yards, including an 18-yard touchdown throw to St. Brown. St. Brown had seven catches for 77 yards.

Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson punched the ball out of Henry’s hand with 8:26 left, and the Ravens trailing by four points. D.J. Reed recovered for the Lions, who converted with only a field goal after a facemask penalty on offensive lineman Christian Mahogany.

The Lions, though, got after Jackson, who had been sacked seven times only twice before in his career. He went 21-of-27 for 288 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 35 yards on seven carries. Mark Andrews caught six passes for 91 yards and two touchdowns.

Henry had 12 carries for 50 yards, scoring on a 28-yard run early.