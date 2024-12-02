Monday Night Football: No surprises among Browns-Broncos inactives

The Browns have only two quarterbacks available for Monday Night Football after waiving Bailey Zappe.

Starter Jameis Winston and backup Dorian Thompson-Robinson have no emergency third quarterback behind them.

The Browns are missing some key players against the Broncos, too.

Safety Juan Thornhill (calf), wide receiver Cedric Tillman (concussion), offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (knee), defensive tackle Sam Kamara (concussion), running back D’Onta Foreman, cornerback Chigozie Anusiem and defensive end James Houston are inactive. The Browns claimed Houston off waivers from the Lions on Wednesday.

Rodney McLeod will start for Thornhill, and Germain Ifedi will step in for Wills.

The Broncos’ inactives are quarterback Zach Wilson, cornerback Riley Moss (knee), outside linebacker Drew Sanders, defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike, offensive lineman Frank Crum and offensive lineman Nick Gargiulo. Wilson will serve as the emergency third quarterback.

The Broncos did not activate wide receiver Josh Reynolds (hand) from injured reserve, so he also will not play.