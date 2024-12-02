 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_commanderstitans_241202.jpg
Commanders ‘restored hope’ in win vs. Titans
nbc_pft_houvsjax_241202.jpg
Lawrence carted off after illegal hit by Al-Shaair
nbc_pft_eberflus_241202.jpg
Best fits to replace Eberflus in Chicago

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Monday Night Football: No surprises among Browns-Broncos inactives

  
Published December 2, 2024 06:59 PM

The Browns have only two quarterbacks available for Monday Night Football after waiving Bailey Zappe.

Starter Jameis Winston and backup Dorian Thompson-Robinson have no emergency third quarterback behind them.

The Browns are missing some key players against the Broncos, too.

Safety Juan Thornhill (calf), wide receiver Cedric Tillman (concussion), offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (knee), defensive tackle Sam Kamara (concussion), running back D’Onta Foreman, cornerback Chigozie Anusiem and defensive end James Houston are inactive. The Browns claimed Houston off waivers from the Lions on Wednesday.

Rodney McLeod will start for Thornhill, and Germain Ifedi will step in for Wills.

The Broncos’ inactives are quarterback Zach Wilson, cornerback Riley Moss (knee), outside linebacker Drew Sanders, defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike, offensive lineman Frank Crum and offensive lineman Nick Gargiulo. Wilson will serve as the emergency third quarterback.

The Broncos did not activate wide receiver Josh Reynolds (hand) from injured reserve, so he also will not play.