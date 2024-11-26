Monday Night Football: Ravens run over Chargers 30-23 as John Harbaugh beats Jim Harbaugh

Jim Harbaugh hasn’t had much trouble beating many people in his long career as a college and NFL coach, but he hasn’t had any luck against his brother, John.

John ran his record to 3-0 against his brother with the Ravens’ convincing 30-23 victory over Jim’s Chargers. The Ravens improved to 8-4, and the Chargers fell to 7-4.

The Chargers entered allowing only 14.5 points per game, the lowest in the NFL, though critics questioned their opposition in the first 10 games. The quality of opponent wasn’t up for debate on Monday Night Football, and the Ravens had no problem moving the ball and getting into the end zone.

The Ravens gained 389 yards, including 212 rushing yards, and they scored on five consecutive possessions to erase a 10-0 deficit and win a game that wasn’t as close as it appeared. Baltimore went 3-for-3 on fourth down, including fourth-and-1 at its own 16 with two minutes left in the first half. Tight end Mark Andrews took a direct snap for 2 yards and a first down, and the Ravens scored a touchdown before halftime.

Lamar Jackson went 16-of-22 for 177 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 15 yards and a touchdown on eight carries. Derrick Henry rushed for 140 yards on 24 carries, and Zay Flowers caught five passes for 62 yards. Rashod Bateman caught a 40-yard touchdown, and Andrews had a 6-yard touchdown catch.

The Chargers scored on Gus Edwards’ 1-yard run with 46 seconds remaining, but Isaiah Likely recovered the onside kick to allow the Ravens to finish in victory formation.

Los Angeles, which lost running back JK Dobbins to a knee injury in the first half, gained 285 yards. Justin Herbert went 21-of-36 for 218 yards, and he ran for 29 yards and a touchdown on four carries.

Ladd McConkey caught six passes for 83 yards.