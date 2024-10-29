Monday Night Football: Steelers get a team win, beat Giants 26-18

The Steelers got 20 points from their special teams, two sacks from T.J. Watt, a game-sealing interception from Beanie Bishop and 278 passing yards from Russell Wilson in a 26-18 win over the Giants on Monday night.

Pittsburgh is 6-2 and atop the AFC North after its third consecutive win, while New York fell to 2-6.

In an entertaining game, the Steelers got two defensive plays late with the Giants driving for a potential tying touchdown and two-point conversion.

Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt had a strip-sack of Daniel Jones with 2:59 remaining. He recovered the fumble at the Pittsburgh 28 after Russell Wilson lost a fumble to give the Giants the ball at the Pittsburgh 37 with 4:34 left.

Watt had two sacks, as did Alex Highsmith, with the strip-sack of Jones the 22nd of his career. He has 31 forced fumbles in his career.

Watt beat Jermaine Eluemunor, who was left one-on-one with Watt with no help from running back Devin Singletary.

The Steelers, though, needed one more late defensive stand.

The Giants drove from their own 7 with 1:53 left to the Pittsburgh 35 with 42 seconds left before Jones overthrew Singletary, and rookie cornerback Beanie Bishop intercepted it to ice the game.

The Steelers gained 426 yards but went 0-for-4 in the red zone. The Giants, who had 394 yards, were 0-for-3 in the red zone.

Pittsburgh got field goals of 31, 25, 27 and 27 yards from Chris Boswell, and Calvin Austin took a punt return 73 yards for a touchdown. Austin’s second touchdown of the night, a 29-yard reception from Wilson, gave the Steelers a comfortable 23-9 lead in the fourth quarter.

But the Giants made it interesting.

Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. rushed for 145 yards, including a 45-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, before leaving with a concussion with 3:40 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Jones was 24-of-38 for 264 yards and the pick, with Darius Slayton catching four for 108 and rookie Malik Nabers seven for 71.

Wilson was 20-of-28 for 278 yards and a touchdown, extending the NFL’s longest active streak for consecutive games with a touchdown pass to 21 games. Najee Harris rushed for 114 yards on 19 carries, and George Pickens caught four passes for 74 yards.