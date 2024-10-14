Monday Night Football: WR Khalil Shakir is active, but RB James Cook is inactive

The Bills won’t have running back James Cook (toe), but they will have wide receiver Khalil Shakir (ankle).

Shakir missed last week’s game against Houston, and the Bills missed him. He still leads the Bills with 19 receptions for 230 yards and two touchdowns.

He returned to limited work Saturday after missing the first two practices of the week.

There was optimism for Cook, too, after he got in a limited session Saturday. Instead, he will miss only his second game in three seasons.

Cook has 70 carries for 309 yards and four touchdowns.

Ty Johnson and Ray Davis will fill in for Cook, with Frank Gore also available after being elevated from the practice squad.

Cornerback Taron Johnson (forearm) and defensive tackle Austin Johnson (oblique), like Shakir, also are active after being questionable.

Safety Mike Edwards, linebacker Joe Andreessen, linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio, offensive lineman Will Clapp and defensive tackle Ed Oliver (hamstring) are inactive.

The Jets will have tight end Tyler Conklin (hip) and inside linebacker C.J. Mosley (toe). Both were limited in practice all week.

The Jets’ inactives are offensive tackle Carter Warren, offensive lineman Max Mitchell, running back Israel Abanikanda, edge rusher Braiden McGregor, wide receiver Malachi Corley, cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse and cornerback Michael Carter II (back).