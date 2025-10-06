Monday Night Football: Xavier Worthy is active; Travon Walker is inactive

Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy is officially active for Monday Night Football.

Worthy was added to the injury report Sunday with an ankle injury after the team landed in Jacksonville. His ankle was reportedly “a bit” swollen, prompting the late questionable designation.

Worthy hurt his shoulder in Week 1 when he collided with teammate Travis Kelce. He has a torn labrum that he is playing through and was listed with that injury all week.

He was a full participant in all three practices.

The Chiefs, though, will not have defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott (shoulder) or cornerback Kristian Fulton (ankle). They are among the team’s inactives after being questionable to play.

The Chiefs’ other inactives are tight end Jared Wiley, running back Elijah Mitchell, offensive lineman Hunter Nourzad and defensive end Malik Herring.

Jaguars edge rusher Travon Walker (wrist) will not play.

He had wrist surgery this week but returned to practice on Saturday with a cast on his left wrist. The Jaguars listed him as questionable to play.

The Jaguars’ other inactives are linebacker Yasir Abdullah (hamstring), offensive lineman Wyatt Milum (knee), defensive lineman Danny Striggow and defensive tackle Khalen Saunders Sr.