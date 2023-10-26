Montez Sweat on trade chatter: I control what I can, understand it’s a business

The NFL trade deadline is on Tuesday afternoon and one of the names that has come up in chatter about possible moves is Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat.

Sweat is playing out the fifth-year option on his rookie contract and the lack of a deal beyond this year joins the Commanders’ record and the constant need for pass rush help around the league as reasons why he’s seen as a player who could be on the move. On Thursday, Sweat said he’s had no communication with the team about what might happen and that he has been in contact with his agents as they “try to keep me ahead of the curve” while he tries to keep focused on this weekend’s game.

“I mean, shit, with everything going on, it definitely goes across your mind, but you try to keep your head focused on what’s ahead, and that’s Philly,” Sweat said, via Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post. “So, yeah, I’m focused on that right now.”

Sweat was asked if he hopes to remain in Washington and sounded like he was prepared for anything to happen in the coming days.

“I can only control what I can control,” Sweat said. “I definitely enjoyed my time here with the guys on the D-line, the people on the team. But I understand it’s a business. So, I can only control what I can.”

Sweat has 27 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles so far this season.