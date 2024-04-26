Monti Ossenfort: No trade that came was going to get us off the No. 4 pick

In the days leading up to Thursday’s first round, the Cardinals were a team many thought could trade down with the No. 4 overall pick.

But when receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was available at that spot, Arizona wasn’t going to move.

“I think, really, we were prepared to pick and we were prepared to pick Marvin at four,” General Manager Monti Ossenfort said in his press conference after the first round. “Really there was no trade that came that was going to get us off that pick. If somebody would’ve [come] and offered us something that would’ve been the best thing for the team, we certainly would’ve done it. Ultimately, we felt the best tonight about sticking with Marvin at number four.”

Aside from Harrison’s strong play at Ohio State, Ossenfort added that he was impressed by the “overall focus” Harrison displayed during his pre-draft visit with the club.

“When that day concluded I felt pretty convicted about who Marvin was,” Ossenfort said. “I was already convicted about who Marvin was as a player. After that day, [I was] convicted of who he was as a person. To me, that was a big day for me just as we went through the process of figuring out who we were going to pick at No. 4.

“Really, it just goes back to the way he handled himself, the way he conducted himself, and the way he had prepared at Ohio State. Really, it was the full package. That day was huge for us and really huge for me personally in just getting to spend that time with him and him getting that time with the rest of our staff.”

In 38 games as a Buckeye, Harrison caught 155 passes for 2,613 yards with 31 touchdowns.