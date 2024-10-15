More Bill Belichick on Woody Johnson: “The owner being the owner, just ready, fire, aim”

Former Patriots and (for a day) Jets coach Bill Belichick was diplomatic when discussing Jets owner Woody Johnson on the Let’s Go! podcast. Belichick was far less careful with his words when talking Woody on the ManningCast.

“That’s kind of what it’s been there at the Jets -- barely won over 30 percent in the last 10 years,” Belichick said regarding Johnson’s firing of coach Robert Saleh, via Ben Volin of the Boston Globe. “The owner being the owner, just ready, fire, aim.”

No, Belichick should not be regarded as a candidate to coach the Jets in 2025. He clearly doesn’t want the Jets, and it’s highly unlikely Johnson would want Belichick.

Then again, ready, fire aim.