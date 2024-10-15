 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_texanspatriots_241014.jpg
Analyzing Maye’s first NFL start vs. Texans
nbc_pft_steelersraiders_241014.jpg
Steelers ‘matched up perfectly’ against Raiders
nbc_pft_cardinalspackers_241014.jpg
Packers run through Cardinals in dominant display

Other PFT Content

Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_texanspatriots_241014.jpg
Analyzing Maye’s first NFL start vs. Texans
nbc_pft_steelersraiders_241014.jpg
Steelers ‘matched up perfectly’ against Raiders
nbc_pft_cardinalspackers_241014.jpg
Packers run through Cardinals in dominant display

Other PFT Content

Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

More Bill Belichick on Woody Johnson: “The owner being the owner, just ready, fire, aim”

  
Published October 14, 2024 09:58 PM

Former Patriots and (for a day) Jets coach Bill Belichick was diplomatic when discussing Jets owner Woody Johnson on the Let’s Go! podcast. Belichick was far less careful with his words when talking Woody on the ManningCast.

“That’s kind of what it’s been there at the Jets -- barely won over 30 percent in the last 10 years,” Belichick said regarding Johnson’s firing of coach Robert Saleh, via Ben Volin of the Boston Globe. “The owner being the owner, just ready, fire, aim.”

No, Belichick should not be regarded as a candidate to coach the Jets in 2025. He clearly doesn’t want the Jets, and it’s highly unlikely Johnson would want Belichick.

Then again, ready, fire aim.