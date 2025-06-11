More vocal Bryce Young brings “a level of confidence” to Panthers

Panthers quarterback Bryce Young showed progress as a player after returning to the starting lineup last season and he’s showing growth in other ways this offseason.

Cornerback Jaycee Horn said that Young has been “talking way more this year” and that includes jawing with defensive players during the team’s practice sessions. Head coach Dave Canales has noticed the same thing and he sees the change having an impact on the rest of the team.

“He just has a defiance to him,’' Canales said, via David Newton of ESPN.com. “That’s just kind of his way of competing. He’s not super-animated with it, but he definitely thrives off of that, feeds off that energy. He takes chances when he can, because Jaycee is trying to bait him into throw the ball over there. But it does bring a level of confidence to the guys, ‘Hey, we’re dangerous when we’re out there.’''

The Panthers haven’t felt dangerous on the field in quite a while, but the end of last season on the field and this offseason work is generating some reason to believe that the clouds will finally break in Carolina.