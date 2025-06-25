Morehead State will name its football stadium after Phil Simms

The pride of Morehead State will be picking up another honor from his alma mater.

Former Giants quarterback Phil Simms, a top-10 pick from the small Kentucky school in 1979, will have the football stadium named for him in a ceremony on October 18.

On that day, Jayne Stadium will become Phil Simms Stadium.

“Phil Simms has remained loyal to MSU throughout the years,” Morehead State director of athletics Kelly Wells said. “He has given MSU his time, talent, and treasure to MSU since his days as a college athlete. He has visited Morehead during the summers to host summer camps for young athletes and encouraged them to consider MSU.

“He has mentored MSU coaches and players throughout the years. Most notable, he has hosted numerous fundraising events and personally contributed hundreds of thousands of dollars to support the football program. This recognition is most deserving and long overdue.”

Simms won a pair of Super Bowls with the Giants. His number 11 has been retired by the Giants. And that particular honor became an issue earlier this year, when Giants rookie pass rusher Abdul Carter asked to have the number unretired. While Phil seemed to be willing, his family wisely intervened.