Morgan Moses will have evaluation on left knee injury on Friday

  
Published September 20, 2024 12:16 AM

Jets starting right tackle Morgan Moses exited Thursday night’s win over the Patriots with a left knee injury. It looked serious initially, before he got up and walked off.

After the game, coach Robert saleh said Moses will be evaluated on Friday. Saleh, via Rich Simini of ESPN.com, declined to comment on the potential severity of the injury.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media adds that Moses said in the locker room that he doesn’t believe the injury to be serious.

Moses was replaced by rookie first-rounder Olu Fashanu.

The Jets have a little extra time before the face the Broncos in Week 4. After that, they head to London for a Week 5 game against the Vikings.