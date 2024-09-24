 Skip navigation
Most dislike overlapping Monday night games

  
Last night, the NFL staged a pair of staggered Monday night games — Jaguars at Bills and Commanders at Bengals. The first game started at 7:30 p.m. ET, and the second one started 45 minutes later, at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Most didn’t like it. A Twitter poll posted after the second game started asked a simple question. Do you like two games being played on Monday night?

Of more than 27,000 votes, 66.9 percent said, “No.”

People prefer to watch one game at a time. It’s impossible to closely follow two at once.

This new periodic habit of overlapping doubleheaders has one major benefit. One game becomes insurance against the other game not being very good.

That happened last night. By the time the Jaguars-Bills game was out of hand, Commanders-Bengals was getting good.

Like it or not, it’s coming again. Next Monday, Titans-Dolphins starts at 7:30 p.m. ET, and Seahawks-Lions begins at 8:15 p.m. ET.