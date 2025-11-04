Moving Sauce Gardner’s new contract won’t be a big problem for the Jets
Making the Jets’ decision to trade cornerback Sauce Gardner even more stunning is the decision they made in the offseason to extend him.
In June, the Jets signed Gardner to a four-year extension with a new-money average of $30.1 million per year. It made him the highest-paid player at his position, by $100,000 annually.
But the deal carried only a $13.75 million signing bonus and a salary of $1.25 million in 2025. They’ve paid him $14.375 million; the Colts will pick up the balance of the deal — starting with $25.5 million in 2026.
The cap charges aren’t excessive. Because the trade happened after June 1, there’s no additional 2025 charge. In 2026, they’ll carry the $2.75 million allocation that was already on the books, plus another $8.25 million in acceleration.
And so the Jets dump the contract, absorb a relatively small cap hit, and pick up two first-round selection and receiver AD Mitchell.