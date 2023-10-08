“Mr. Pfizer” is welcomed to Minnesota

Travis Kelce is coming to Minneapolis this weekend. With a new nickname. And it’s being embraced.

Roughly 50 Billboards have gone up in and around the Twin Cities (largely in downtown Minneapolis and near U.S. Bank Stadium) welcoming “Mr. Pfizer” to town. It’s a name Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers gave to the Chiefs tight end earlier this week, a joke that carried a not-so-subtle edge of derision.

Kelce said he had no problem with it, explaining that the name fits his current mustachioed look. Kelce also made a deft reference to the subject around which the take-no-prisoners New York media has tiptoed when questioning Rodgers — the delicate needle to be thread between having open disdain for Big Pharma while happily taking millions from Big Pharma heir Woody Johnson.

Kelce is getting paid more directly by one of the major drug manufacturers. And that company, Pfizer, is turning the tables on Johnny Ivermectin.