nbc_pft_ravenscowboysv2_240923.jpg
Ravens find their superpower vs. Cowboys
nbc_pft_panthersraiders_240923.jpg
Dalton steps in to lead Panthers over Raiders
nbc_pft_mnf_240923.jpg
MNF preview: Jags, Bengals desperate to win

Other PFT Content

Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
MRI shows no structural damage to Sam Darnold’s knee

  
Published September 23, 2024 01:59 PM

Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold sounded confident that he avoided a serious knee injury in Sunday’s win over the Texans and it looks like he was correct.

Darnold went for an MRI on Monday and multiple reports say that it showed no structural damage. Darnold has a bruise and is sore, but there does not appear to be any concern that he could miss Week Four’s matchup with the Vikings’ NFC North rivals from Green Bay.

Darnold threw four touchdowns in the 34-7 win over the Texans and he has thrown eight touchdowns over the first three weeks of the season. He’s also completing nearly 68 percent of his passes for the undefeated Vikings, which has made him one of the most surprising success stories so far this year.

With the MRI results coming back in his favor, Darnold will get to continue that story at home against Green Bay next Sunday.