Unpacking Patriots' struggles vs. Jets
When should Patriots turn to Maye as starting QB?
Levis must show improved decision-making in Week 3

Unpacking Patriots’ struggles vs. Jets
When should Patriots turn to Maye as starting QB?
Levis must show improved decision-making in Week 3

Sam Darnold on knee: “It’s good, and that’s as much as I’m gonna say about that”

  
Published September 22, 2024 05:45 PM

Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold seemed to suffer a potentially serious knee injury on Sunday, after a low hit from former Vikings (now Texans) defensive end Danielle Hunter. Darnold missed only one play before returning.

Still, there’s concern about Darnold’s status.

Speaking to PFT by phone after Sunday’s 34-7 win, Darnold said this when asked about his knee: “It’s good, and that’s as much as I’m gonna say about that.”

He then said more.

Darnold confirmed that he’ll have an MRI tomorrow, and that they’ll take it from there.

Regardless of the results, he had a huge day for the Vikings, throwing four touchdown passes as the Vikings pushed their early-season record to 3-0.