MRI will determine extent of Emeka Egbuka’s absence, if any

  
Published October 12, 2025 09:34 PM

Buccaneers star rookie receiver Emeka Egbuka exited Sunday’s win over the 49ers with a hamstring injury. Whether he’ll miss the Week 7 Monday night showdown with the Lions remains to be seen.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the injury currently isn’t believed to be serious. However, the full details will be determined via an MRI. Based on the results of the imaging, Emeka could miss time.

The Bucs already are without receiver Mike Evans and receiver Chris Godwin. Evans remains out with a hamstring injury, and Godwin missed Sunday’s game with a fibula issue.

Ebguka had only two catches for 24 yards on Sunday. For the season, he has 27 catches for 469 yards and five touchdowns.