Mykel Williams, Walter Nolen to visit 49ers

  
Published April 7, 2025 03:08 PM

The 49ers are set to visit with a couple of the top defensive players in this year’s draft class.

Matt Barrows of TheAthletic.com reports that defensive end Mykel Williams and defensive tackle Walter Nolen are both scheduled to meet with the team.

Williams, who had 14 sacks and 23 tackles for loss at Georgia, is expected to attend the draft in Green Bay later this month. He and Nolen, who starred at Ole Miss, are both seen as likely first-round picks.

Nolen is also set for meetings with the Bengals and Panthers this week. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that he’ll visit the Cardinals while Barrows notes that Tennessee defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott is also set to visit the 49ers.