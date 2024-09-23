Myles Garrett day-to-day with foot injury, Wyatt Teller to miss multiple weeks

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett said he would get an MRI after aggravating a foot injury during Sunday’s loss to the Giants and the test didn’t show anything that rules Garrett out for the near future.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters at a Monday press conference that Garrett is considered day-to-day as the team turns toward a Week Four trip to Las Vegas. Garrett has missed practice time the last two weeks, so he may be on a limited workload again this week as they prepare to face the Raiders.

Garrett said last week that he’s dealing with issues in both feet and may need surgery after the season, so managing his health is set to be part of the team’s plans for a while.

The news was less good about right guard Wyatt Teller. Stefanski said Teller will miss multiple weeks with a knee injury. Left tackle Jedrick Wills and right tackle James Hudson were also injured on Sunday and Stefanski said there will be more information about their outlooks later in the week.