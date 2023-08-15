Myles Garrett, Elijah Moore will practice on Tuesday

Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett had to exit Monday’s practice with the Eagles early due to a foot injury. But it appears Garrett will be OK.

Via multiple reporters on the Browns beat, head coach Kevin Stefanski said in his Tuesday press conference that Garrett will participate in individual drills for the second joint session with Philadelphia.

While the Eagles offense may get a bit of a break without Garrett being on the field, it’s certainly a good sign for the Browns that Garrett can participate at all.

For another positive on the injury front, Cleveland receiver Elijah Moore (ribs) will also participate in individual drills on Tuesday.

But Browns offensive tackle Jack Conklin won’t practice as he’s been placed in the concussion protocol.