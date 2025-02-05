Myles Garrett: I just want to go to a contender

Defensive end Myles Garrett kicked off the week by requesting a trade and he expanded on his desire to leave the Browns on Wednesday.

Immediately after the end of the season, Garrett said he wanted to see signs that the Browns were on a path toward contending for titles but he said on The Rich Eisen Show Wednesday that he has felt for some time that a move elsewhere would give him the best chance to win. He “relaxed and decompressed emotionally” over the last few weeks before solidifying his decision.

Garrett said he spoke to people from the team multiple times and that he doesn’t think they were blindsided by his feeling that they were not “aligned on where the team is going in the near future.” Garrett said he knows he doesn’t have “much say in where I go,” but made it clear where he’d like to wind up.

“I just want to go to a contender,” Garrett said.

The Browns have said that they won’t trade Garrett and he declined to discuss what he’ll do if they stick to that stance. He added that he’s “sure people are calling and hopefully making some tempting offers” that lead to him putting on a different uniform in the near future.