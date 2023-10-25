Myles Garrett is the AFC defensive player of the week

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett had a game for the ages and now he’s been recognized for it.

The NFL named Garrett the AFC defensive player of the week for his performance against the Colts in Week 7.

Garrett finished with a pair of strip-sacks, a blocked field goal, a pass defensed, and nine total tackles. One of the strip-sacks was recovered in the end zone for a touchdown while the other led to a Browns offensive TD. Plus Garrett’s blocked field goal led to a Cleveland field goal, meaning Garrett’s plays led to 17 points.

Garrett became the first player with 2.0 sacks, two forced fumbles, and a blocked field goal since 2000.

This is Garrett’s third career player of the week award.

In six games this year, Garrett has 7.5 sacks, six tackles for loss, and 16 quarterback hits along with three forced fumbles.

The 4-2 Browns will travel to Seattle to play the Seahawks in Week 8.