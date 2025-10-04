 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251003.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 5
nbc_pft_grudenupdate_251003.jpg
Court denies request for rehearing in Gruden case
nbc_pft_patsbills_251003.jpg
Can Patriots match up against Bills in Week 5?

Other PFT Content

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It's Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251003.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 5
nbc_pft_grudenupdate_251003.jpg
Court denies request for rehearing in Gruden case
nbc_pft_patsbills_251003.jpg
Can Patriots match up against Bills in Week 5?

Other PFT Content

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Myles Garrett is two sacks away from having the most before turning 30

  
Published October 4, 2025 06:34 PM

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has put together a Canton-worthy career, and he’s still not 30.

Before he blows out 30 candles on December 29, Garrett has a prime chance to set an all-time record.

Garrett has 106.5 career sacks. With two more, he’ll pass Hall of Famer Reggie White for the most sacks before turning 30. White had 108.5.

White finished with 198.0, two short of the all-time record held by Bruce Smith, who had 200.0. The sack first became an official NFL stat in 1982.

Garrett, who has 4.0 sacks in four 2025 regular-season games, has a good chance to get the two sacks he needs tomorrow; 60-percent of the Vikings’ starting offensive line is out due to injury.

The Browns face Minnesota on Sunday morning in London.