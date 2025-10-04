Myles Garrett is two sacks away from having the most before turning 30

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has put together a Canton-worthy career, and he’s still not 30.

Before he blows out 30 candles on December 29, Garrett has a prime chance to set an all-time record.

Garrett has 106.5 career sacks. With two more, he’ll pass Hall of Famer Reggie White for the most sacks before turning 30. White had 108.5.

White finished with 198.0, two short of the all-time record held by Bruce Smith, who had 200.0. The sack first became an official NFL stat in 1982.

Garrett, who has 4.0 sacks in four 2025 regular-season games, has a good chance to get the two sacks he needs tomorrow; 60-percent of the Vikings’ starting offensive line is out due to injury.

The Browns face Minnesota on Sunday morning in London.