Myles Garrett: I’ve got a lot of respect for T.J. Watt, but I’m number one

  
Published November 22, 2024 05:13 AM

Thursday night’s Steelers-Browns game matched up two of the best pass rushers in football, Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt and Cleveland’s Myles Garrett. After the game Garrett proclaimed himself the best in the NFL.

Garrett recorded three sacks and Watt had none, and Garrett said on the Prime Video postgame show that he believes he showed who’s number one.

“I got a lot of respect for him, a lot of respect for all the guys over there,” Garrett said. “But I’m number one. And that’s what I am, Edge 1, to defensive player of the year. I’m the guy. It’s still me. There’s no other person being defended like I am, or schemed or played against like I am.”

Garrett’s pressure on Russell Wilson played a huge role in the Browns’ 24-19 upset win over the Steelers. Garrett is the NFL’s reigning defensive player of the year, and he’s making a strong case for himself again this year.