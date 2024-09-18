 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_draftkings_240918.jpg
49ers remain favorites to claim No. 1 seed in NFC
nbc_simms_saintsoffense_240918.jpg
How Saints offense has dominated in early season
nbc_simms_eaglesfalcons_240918.jpg
Eagles left themselves open with third down pass

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_draftkings_240918.jpg
49ers remain favorites to claim No. 1 seed in NFC
nbc_simms_saintsoffense_240918.jpg
How Saints offense has dominated in early season
nbc_simms_eaglesfalcons_240918.jpg
Eagles left themselves open with third down pass

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Myles Garrett misses practice with his foot injury

  
Published September 18, 2024 04:34 PM

Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett, who vows to play through his foot injury, did not practice Wednesday.

It’s part of the load management the Browns will have to do with the reigning NFL defensive player of the year. He played 41 snaps — 68 percent of the defensive snaps — on Sunday after missing last Thursday’s practice and getting in limited work Friday.

He admitted after the win over the Jaguars that his foot “didn’t feel great” during the game.

In two games, Garrett has two sacks, two tackles for loss and two forced fumbles.

The Browns also practiced without offensive tackle Dawand Jones (knee), tight end David Njoku (ankle), running back Pierre Strong Jr. (hamstring) and wide receiver Jamari Thrash (illness).

Long snapper Charley Hughlett (foot), defensive end Za’Darius Smith (back), cornerback Denzel Ward (shoulder), offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (knee) and defensive end Alex Wright (triceps/elbow) were limited.