Myles Garrett misses practice with his foot injury

Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett, who vows to play through his foot injury, did not practice Wednesday.

It’s part of the load management the Browns will have to do with the reigning NFL defensive player of the year. He played 41 snaps — 68 percent of the defensive snaps — on Sunday after missing last Thursday’s practice and getting in limited work Friday.

He admitted after the win over the Jaguars that his foot “didn’t feel great” during the game.

In two games, Garrett has two sacks, two tackles for loss and two forced fumbles.

The Browns also practiced without offensive tackle Dawand Jones (knee), tight end David Njoku (ankle), running back Pierre Strong Jr. (hamstring) and wide receiver Jamari Thrash (illness).

Long snapper Charley Hughlett (foot), defensive end Za’Darius Smith (back), cornerback Denzel Ward (shoulder), offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (knee) and defensive end Alex Wright (triceps/elbow) were limited.