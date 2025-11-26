 Skip navigation
Myles Garrett named AFC defensive player of the week for first time in 2025

  
Published November 26, 2025 12:19 PM

In the middle of a potentially historic season, Browns defensive end has been named AFC defensive player of the week.

It’s Garrett’s first time winning the award since getting it for Week 12 in 2024.

Garrett broke his own Browns single-season franchise record during the contest, as he now has 18.0 sacks with six games left in the season. That puts him at just 5.0 sacks away from breaking the league’s all-time single season sack record.

Garrett had 3.0 sacks with one forced fumble in last Sunday’s victory over the Raiders. The Browns had 10 sacks overall in that game.

In addition to leading the league in sacks, Garrett is also No. 1 in the NFL with 26 tackles for loss — a new career-high. He’s also recorded 27 QB hits and three forced fumbles.

The Browns will host the 49ers in Week 13.