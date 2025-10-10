 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jones_251010.jpg
How will Jones respond to adversity vs. Lions?
nbc_pft_darthealth_251010.jpg
Daboll sends ‘wrong message’ handling Dart injury
nbc_pft_dartskattebo_251010.jpg
Dart, Skattebo give Giants spark vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jones_251010.jpg
How will Jones respond to adversity vs. Lions?
nbc_pft_darthealth_251010.jpg
Daboll sends ‘wrong message’ handling Dart injury
nbc_pft_dartskattebo_251010.jpg
Dart, Skattebo give Giants spark vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Myles Garrett returns to full participation, has no injury designation

  
Published October 10, 2025 04:16 PM

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (ankle) returned to full participation in Friday’s practice, and he does not have a designation for Sunday’s game against the Steelers.

Garrett was limited in the first two practices of Week 6.

Wide receiver Malachi Corley (groin) also returned to full participation on Friday after two limited sessions, and he, too, is good to go.

Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. is the only player on the team’s roster with an injury designation. He is out with a knee injury.

Hall will miss his sixth consecutive game as he continues to work his way back from his injury in Week 18 of the 2024 season.

He had limited practices all week.

“Mike’s doing a really nice job. He’s had some really good moments in these practices and really attacking this rehab, and certainly seems to me, just watching him, [that he’s] getting better every single day,” coach Kevin Stefanski said, via Kelsey Russo of the team website. “He’s getting very close, doing well and doing everything that is asked of him.”