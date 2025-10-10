Myles Garrett returns to full participation, has no injury designation

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (ankle) returned to full participation in Friday’s practice, and he does not have a designation for Sunday’s game against the Steelers.

Garrett was limited in the first two practices of Week 6.

Wide receiver Malachi Corley (groin) also returned to full participation on Friday after two limited sessions, and he, too, is good to go.

Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. is the only player on the team’s roster with an injury designation. He is out with a knee injury.

Hall will miss his sixth consecutive game as he continues to work his way back from his injury in Week 18 of the 2024 season.

He had limited practices all week.

“Mike’s doing a really nice job. He’s had some really good moments in these practices and really attacking this rehab, and certainly seems to me, just watching him, [that he’s] getting better every single day,” coach Kevin Stefanski said, via Kelsey Russo of the team website. “He’s getting very close, doing well and doing everything that is asked of him.”