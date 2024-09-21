Myles Garrett says both feet are injured, will talk about surgery after the season

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has injuries to both feet and expects to deal with the injuries indefinitely.

Asked if he’s going to need surgery on his feet, Garrett told reporters it’s a conversation he hopes can wait until after the season, but the problems with his feet may just be something he deals with for the rest of his career.

“We talked about it, but that’s something that we’ll probably talk about further down the line,” Garrett said. “Hopefully the pain and everything else is something we deal with and will go away, but the issue itself is something that I’ll probably have to deal with for however long I end up playing. So it’s just about managing that and playing through it.”

Garrett said taking time off practice during the week can help him feel ready to go on Sundays.

“It’s still there, it’s still painful, it’s just trying to feel as well as it can,” Garrett said.

Garrett has been getting a little more time off during games so far this season, playing 72 percent of the Browns’ defensive snaps after playing 81 percent last year, but he said he feels more comfortable as the game goes on and doesn’t necessarily want to spend a lot of time on the sideline during games.

“Hopefully, in the next couple weeks it will continue to get better until it’s something that’s not bothering me as consistently as it is,” Garrett said.

Garrett is the NFL’s reigning defensive player of the year. He has two sacks this year.